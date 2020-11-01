Cruise Radio News Briefs | Week of October 25, 2020

Welcome to the Cruise Radio News Brief for the Week of October 25, 2020 where we bring you the latest cruise news, our weekly podcast, and recent YouTube videos.

1. The CDC lifted the No Sail Order at last, though this doesn’t mean cruises resume today. Instead, the CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are implementing a phased approach to resuming cruise operations in the U.S. Before a ship returns to service, it must receive a “Conditional Sailing Certificate” in addition to several other measure, including testing of crew and passengers.

2. Carnival Cruise Line has begun restaffing its ships, as a handful of crew members were seen boarding flights in Jakarta, Indonesia, bound for St. Maarten, where they will sign on to Carnival Horizon, Carnival Pride, and Mardi Gras. Once on board, crew members will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

3. Virgin Voyages will implement use of new health screening technology for passengers—that ism whenever the line can finally sail its first revenue cruise. After the debut of the line’s very first ship Scarlet Lady was delayed due to the pandemic, the cruise line, owned by Richard Branson, will use a new device that combines facial recognition and thermal imaging to assess temperature, meant to enhance the protection of guests, employees, and business.

4. Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain said that “we aren’t just suddenly coming back” in regards to cruising, indicating that, even if the No Sail Order is lifted (which it since has), the cruise lines under Royal Caribbean Group will not immediate sail again the next day. Rather, there will be trail sailings, a phased-approach return, and strict adherence to any CDC protocols,

5. A Royal Caribbean crew member shared his journey as he returned to work on Quantum of the Seas. Having been repatriated earlier this year like many other crew members, Riley Tench, an audio/visual tech, rejoined the ship in Singapore, where the ship will begin sailing on December 1 for Singaporean residents only.

Featured Article: Why Are Cruises to Nowhere Illegal in the USA?

A cruise to nowhere is just that—a cruise that sails out, hangs around for a day or two, and then returns to its home port without having visited another port. Prior to 2016, many cruise lines operated these types of cruises, and it’d be nice if we could sail these nowadays, amid minimizes travel to other countries due to COVID-19. Find out why they’re now illegal.

This Week’s Podcast: Carnival Glory Review

This week we hear a review of Carnival Glory. Amanda sailed on a seven-night roundtrip cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Key West and the Bahamas. Listen in to hear a the pre-cruise stay in The Big Easy, the ship, the on-board spa services, and more.

Featured Video: Carnival Glory Ship Tour

The second of five Conquest-class ships, Carnival Glory launched in 2003 at 110,000 gross tons, able to carry nearly 3,000 passengers in addition to 1,150 crew members.