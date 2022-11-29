Cunard Reveals 2024 to Early 2025 Schedule, Including Voyages on New Ship Queen Anne

Cunard has announced its April 2024 to January 2025 itineraries, offering over 190 new voyages across the fleet — including Queen Anne‘s maiden season.

Queen Anne

Cunard’s new vessel Queen Anne will sail her maiden season in the Norwegian fjords, Scandinavia, the British Isles, and the Mediterranean. Voyages will range from two to 19 nights, and the season will include 62 maiden port calls with six overnight visits and 14 late evening departures.

Highlights of Queen Anne‘s maiden season include:

14-night western Mediterranean: Roundtrip from Southampton on July 28th, this voyage displays the rich history and culture of the Mediterranean. Cadiz offers unmatched Andalusian cuisine, stunning beaches, and a beautiful cathedral. Guests can discover the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Sagrada Familia and other architectural wonders in Barcelona before exploring the 3,000-year history of Cartagena. In Gibraltar, the Rock of Gibraltar includes wild monkeys running amok amidst the visitors.

7-night Norwegian fjords: Guests can retrace the footsteps of the Vikings on this September 1st voyage from Southampton. Queen Anne will visit Haugesund to see majestic fjords and rock formations; Nordfjordeid with vast green meadows; and Geirangerfjord, home to the Seven Sisters waterfalls. Time ashore allows passengers to explore the old quays, a World Heritage Site, and the medieval wooden houses on the waterfront.

The Pavilion on Queen Anne (Rendering courtesy of Cunard)

Queen Mary 2

QM2 will sail 22 of the line’s signature transatlantic crossings during the season, offering uninterrupted sea days to unplug and recharge. The ship’s voyages range from two to 30 nights and depart from New York, Hamburg, Québec, Le Havre, and Southampton. Queen Mary 2 will offer seven-night Canada/New England voyages with an overnight in Boston on the Fourth of July, plus sailings in the Norwegian fjords and northwestern Europe. During Christmas and New Year’s, the ship will sail in the Caribbean.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria will spend an extended season in the Mediterranean from May through October 2024. During her time there, guests will have the chance to explore cities including Bruges, Barcelona, and Trieste, along with historic destinations such as Rome and Athens. The ship’s voyages will range from a short five-night sailing to Rotterdam and Bruges to a 29-night Mediterranean Highlights voyage with includes a rare overnight in Istanbul, Turkey.

Queen Victoria (Photo courtesy of Cunard)

Three Queens

For adventurous guests who want a longer getaway, a 29-night voyage is available to sample the three ships mentioned above. It begins with an eastbound Transatlantic Crossing on Queen Mary 2, where upon arriving in Southampton, Queen Anne will continue the journey with a 14-night voyage in the UK and Iceland. After a quick flight to Italy, guests will embark Queen Victoria to visit Zadar, Croatia; Valletta, Malta; and other destinations.

Cunard’s spring 2024 to early 2025 voyages will open to the general public for booking on December 6th at 8 am eastern time. World Club members can book starting at 8 am eastern time on December 7th.

As far as Cunard’s fourth ship, Queen Elizabeth, I reached out to Cunard and they said they are not announcing that ship’s schedule yet but will do so soon.

